Obituaries

Curtis L. Coleman, 83, of Bassett passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Coleman family.

Mary Lee Blankenship Dove, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Kolton Parker Helbert 27, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, as a result of a tragic accident on the railroad. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Va. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Helbert family.

Bishop Bobby D. Hoffman, 54, of Pleasant Dr., Cascade, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Josephine R. Horsley, 92, of Bassett, Va., passed away and went to heaven on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Horsley family.

Tia Price Jenkins, of New York, formerly of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 3, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.

Phillip Brent Mabe, 80, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Dewey Martin Sr., 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on December 20, 2021, in Jeffersonville, Georgia. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service at 12 noon. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Tonya Michelle Mays, 48, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lonnie Prunty, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elaine Gooding Visnic memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Ridgeway United Methodist Church. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Visnic family.