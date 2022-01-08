No new deaths in district due to COVID-19, but number of cases rise

The Virginia Department of Health shows no new deaths in the district due to COVID19.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 212, followed by Franklin County with 132, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 72. The average age of the current obituaries in the area is 76.

Henry County has had 488 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 308, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 139.

Franklin County had 65 new cases, Henry County had 59, there were 19 in Patrick County and 19 in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 8,089 cases followed by Franklin County with 7,740, Patrick County 2,670, and Martinsville with 2,490 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 171, Martinsville is at 109, Henry County is 99, Patrick County 94, and Franklin County is at 89.

In the state, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry County is 48%, Franklin County 47%, and Patrick County 40%.

The district has had 20,989 total cases, 1,125 hospitalizations and 516 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,221,036 cases, 44,056 hospitalizations and 15,651 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 59 million COVID-19 cases and 835,929 deaths. Worldwide there have been 302 million cases and 5.4 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.