Bob Saget found dead at age 65

Bob Saget has died at age 65.

The comedian and Full House star was found dead Sunday in his Orlando, Florida hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget, who just began his I Don’t Do Negative Tour, had been traveling across the country.

On Saturday night, he did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, and early Sunday morning tweeted: “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh**. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.

This is a developing story…

