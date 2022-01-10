Black ice possible this morning

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says patchy ice is possible early this morning with overnight and early morning temperatures below freezing across the entire region. This will result in patchy ice from Sunday’s rainfall and melting snow. Early morning motorists should use caution and consider that any surface appearing to be wet may in fact be icy. VDOT said last night their crews and contractors are monitoring for icy spots that may impact Monday morning commutes. They also say drivers should pay particular attention to cooler spots like bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas.

In the weather – mainly dry weather is expected for much of the week as high pressure takes control of the weather pattern. The next significant chance for precipitation will arrive toward the coming weekend, resulting in the possibility of a mixture of rain and wintry precipitation.

Patrick County Public Schools will operate on a two hour delay.