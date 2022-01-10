Golden Globe Awards 2022: The complete winners list

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sunday’s 79th annual Golden Globe Awards looked a lot different this year, that’s because it wasn’t televised or streamed, nor did it have a red carpet or an audience.

The reason? In February of last year, a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed the HFPA hadn’t included a Black member in 20 years. Following the controversy — and the ouster of one of its heads over racially insensitive emails — Hollywood shunned the organization. The HFPA’s longtime broadcast partner NBC later said it wouldn’t carry the show and it’s been reported that the organization was having a hard time booking celebrity presenters.

Despite everything, the HFPA moved forward with the 2022 Golden Globe Awards hosting a “private event” at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA with the winners announced via Twitter and press releases.

Here are the 2022 Golden Globe Award winners:

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Power of the Dog



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos



Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Will Smith, King Richard



Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story



Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… BOOM!



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast



Best Picture — Animated

Encanto



Best Picture — Non-English Language

Drive My Car (Japan)



Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Dune



Best Song Motion Picture

“No Time to Die,” No Time To Die

TELEVISION

Best Television Series — Drama

Succession



Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Best Television Motion Picture

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress — Television Motion Picture

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor – Television Motion Picture

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.