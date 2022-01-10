Netflix says “Oui” to seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’

Netflix/Stéphanie Branchu

Although season two just dropped on December 22, Netflix’s Emily in Paris has just been renewed for a third and fourth season.

In an announcement, the streaming giant noted that the second season of the series, which stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park, debuted on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list across 94 countries, accounting for some 107.6 million hours viewed in the first week it was available.

The sophomore season’s debut led to millions of people worldwide catching up with the show’s first season; it also landed on the Global Top 10 across 53 countries.

The show has Collins playing the title character, an American transplanted to the City of Lights when the marketing firm for which she works acquires a glamorous French company.

