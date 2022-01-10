Northeast expecting temperatures well below zero this week

Getty IMages/Christopher Kimmel

(NEW YORK) — The coldest air of the season is moving into the Northeast on Monday night, sending temperatures plummeting by Tuesday morning.

The wind chill — what temperature it feels like — is forecast to plunge Tuesday morning to minus 5 degrees in New York, minus 14 degrees in Boston and minus 24 degrees in Burlington, Vermont.

In Boston, where the wind chill is expected to stay below zero all day long, public schools will be closed Tuesday.

By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the wind chill will only inch up to minus 3 degrees in Boston, 6 degrees in New York and 9 degrees in Philadelphia.

The Midwest and the South will also be feeling the freeze Tuesday morning. The wind chill is forecast to fall to minus 5 degrees in Chicago, minus 2 degrees in Detroit, minus 15 degrees in Green Bay, Wisconsin, 20 degrees in Nashville and 27 degrees in Atlanta.

But the brutal cold won’t last long — temperatures are expected to rebound by Wednesday.

