(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Thomas Averett Adkins, 77, of Martinsville, Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and also one hour prior to the funeral from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. The family also will be receiving friends at the home of his son, Thomas Adkins, 35 Rockshire Drive, Martinsville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Adkins family.

Steven Russell Donahoe, 62, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Gloria Hodge, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Bishop Bobby D. Hoffman, 54, of Pleasant Dr., Cascade, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Tonya Michelle Mays, 48, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Hulet Williams “Monty” Montrief, II, 50, of Whitsett, North Carolina, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, in Martinsville. The visitation will be Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Lonnie Prunty, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.