No new deaths in district due to COVID-19, but number of cases rise

The Virginia Department of Health shows no new deaths in the district due to COVID19.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 212, followed by Franklin County with 132, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 72.

Henry County has had 490 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 308, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 140.

Franklin County had 285 new cases, Henry County had 271, there were 54 in Martinsville and 39 in Patrick County.

In total, Henry County has had 8,360 cases followed by Franklin County with 8,025, Patrick County 2,709, and Martinsville with 2,544 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 198, Martinsville and Franklin County are at 125, Henry County is 133, and Patrick County is at 86.

In the state, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry County is 48%, Franklin County 47%, and Patrick County 40%.

The district has had 21,638 total cases, 1,128 hospitalizations and 516 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,278,739 cases, 44,973 hospitalizations and 15,671 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 60 million COVID-19 cases and 837,664 deaths. Worldwide there have been 307 million cases and 5.4 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.