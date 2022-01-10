Report: Betty White’s cause of death revealed

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Betty White‘s cause of death has reportedly been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the Golden Girls icon died due to a cerebrovascular accident, otherwise known as a stroke. She had reportedly suffered the stroke six days before her death.

White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, tells ABC News that he was not aware of the apparent stroke at the time, leading him to believe it was minor. He says he has not seen the death certificate and did not learn of the alleged cause of death until the TMZ report.

Witjas maintains that White was “talking and coherent” in the days preceding her death and that she died peacefully in her sleep.

White passed away on December 31 at age 99. She would’ve been turning 100 on January 17.

