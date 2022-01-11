An emotional Jimmy Kimmel remembers “the sweetest man,” Bob Saget

ABC/Ron Batzdorff

Jimmy Kimmel took time out at the open of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to remember his friend and fellow comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. He was 65.

“Before we start the show,” an emotional Kimmel addressed the camera, “before the audience gets here, I wanted to say a few words about Bob Saget.”

His voice quavering, Kimmel said, “Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man. I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people.”

Kimmel added, “He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never.”

“Unlike me, he was a good person,” Kimmel said, before highlighting Saget’s fundraising efforts to fight scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease that took his sister Gay‘s life.

Kimmel could barely continue, as he talked about an email he got from Bob, about their future plans to hang out, plans they never got to fulfill.

“I taped this like 14 times, and I still can’t [do it],” Kimmel said, tears streaming down his face, before sharing a segment between Saget and Full House co-star John Stamos, when they both eulogized their mutual pal Don Rickles.

Who would have thought four years later, Saget would be gone, Jimmy expressed, before closing with, “We love you, Bob.”

