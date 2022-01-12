Academy Awards producers reportedly eyeing Pete Davidson to host

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Could Pete Davidson‘s next celebrity hookup be …Oscar? The Saturday Night Live cast member, whose dating history reads like a showbiz Who’s Who, is reportedly in talks to possibly host the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Page Six reports producers of the telecast — which will have a host for the first time since 2018 for this year’s show — are reportedly in contact with Davidson’s team.

“He gets a demographic that is hard to get,” a source explains to the publication. “He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.”

As evidence of the latter, a New Year’s Eve special the actor and stand-up comic co-hosted with Miley Cyrus attracted 6.3 million viewers, particularly those in a younger demographic that has in recent years escaped Oscars producers.

What certainly would not hurt in that department is that Davidson is reportedly dating reality show royalty and mogul Kim Kardashian, who has some 278 million Instagram followers — roughly 267 million more potential viewers than the last Oscars broadcast attracted.

As previously reported, Spider-Man series star Tom Holland was also contacted by producers of the Oscars telecast as a possible host. Given his popularity with potential younger viewers — not to mention that of his Emmy-winning girlfriend and Spidey co-star Zendaya — it’s even more evident the telecast is hoping to, to use a Hollywood term, “skew younger” this time around.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards will air March 27 on ABC.

