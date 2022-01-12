Wednesday, January 12, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentJeannie Mai and Jeezy welcome first child together, "Baby Jenkins is here"
NewsEntertainment

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcome first child together, “Baby Jenkins is here”

By staff
0
4
Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have welcomed their first child!

Taking to social media Tuesday, The Real talk show host, 42, announced that she and husband, rapper Jeezy, 44, have officially welcomed their new bundle of joy. 

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” Mai captioned a photo showing the name tag “Jenkins” and a baby blanket covered in footprints.

“Baby Jenkins is here,” she added. 

Jenkins is the couple’s last name — Jeezy’s birth name is Jay Wayne Jenkins. The pair did not share details regarding the name or sex of the baby. 

This is the couple’s first child together. Jeezy has three children from previous relationships. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleIn Brief…’Dexter’ reboot finale slays; ‘Station 19’ back for season 6, and more
Next articleCOVID may be with us for a long time. What kind of testing do we need?
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE