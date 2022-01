Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York has denied Prince Andrew’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said no comment when asked for one.

