COVID-19 claims two more lives in Franklin County

The Virginia Department of Health shows two new deaths in Franklin County since yesterday due to COVID19.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 212, followed by Franklin County with 134, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 72.

Henry County has had 491 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 311, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 140.

Franklin County had 181 new cases, Henry County had 148, there were 70 in Martinsville and 51 in Patrick County.

In total, Henry County has had 8,508 cases followed by Franklin County with 8,206, Patrick County 2,760, and Martinsville with 2,614 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 215, Martinsville is at 177, Henry County is 155, Franklin County is 149, and Patrick County is at 104.

In the state, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry County is 48%, Franklin County 47%, and Patrick County 40%.

The district has had 22,088 total cases, 1,132 hospitalizations and 518 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,315,256 cases, 45,375 hospitalizations and 15,750 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 62 million COVID-19 cases and 842,322 deaths. Worldwide there have been 313 million cases and 5.5 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.