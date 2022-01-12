Winter weather event shaping up for this weekend

National Weather Service

Discussion:

A winter storm is currently forecast to impact the region over the weekend, with timing mostly during the day Sunday. Accumulating snowfall is expected, with potentially significant accumulations becoming more likely. Travel disruptions would occur if heavier snow materializes.

High pressure will keep dry conditions through Wednesday night. A weak cold front should bring a chance of rain or snow west of the Blue Ridge by Thursday night. After high pressure returns on Friday, a more potent system could provide precipitation

toward the latter half of the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: