Wednesday, January 12, 2022
HomeDailiesWinter weather event shaping up for this weekend
DailiesNewsLocal

Winter weather event shaping up for this weekend

By staff
0
9422
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

A winter storm is currently forecast to impact the region over the weekend, with timing mostly during the day Sunday. Accumulating snowfall is expected, with potentially significant accumulations becoming more likely. Travel disruptions would occur if heavier snow materializes.

High pressure will keep dry conditions through Wednesday night. A weak cold front should bring a chance of rain or snow west of the Blue Ridge by Thursday night. After high pressure returns on Friday, a more potent system could provide precipitation
toward the latter half of the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleLeadership workshop today
Next article‘House of Gucci’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and more top nominations for 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE