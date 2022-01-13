Asking for a friend…The Oscars reaches out on Twitter to see who people want to see as host

AMPAS and ABC

Days after the producers of the 94th Annual Academy Awards announced the upcoming telecast will have a host for the first time since 2018, they’ve reached out to fans to see who they’d like to see at the podium.

“Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?,” the Oscars official Twitter account queried its 3.6 million followers.

Believe it or not, it didn’t immediately turn out to be a “Boaty McBoatface” situation, with fans weighing in with honest suggestions like a triple-bill of Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire; another offered Oscars hosting vet Hugh Jackman along with his pal Ryan Reynolds, while a third suggested, “Anyone but James Corden.” That post has been liked nearly a thousand times, by the way.

“Not Pete Davidson” was also a popular choice.

That’s not to say Twitter didn’t have some fun with the question. In fact, Drew Carey Show vet and American Housewife‘s Diedrich Bader was the first to reply, with the suggestion “Diedrich Bader.” When one fan joshed, “Can they get him tho,” the actor replied, “He works for sandwiches.”

One offered Rocco, the pet rock with whom Elmo had publicly beefed on Sesame Street, and one follower tipped the hat to the late great Norm Macdonald, saying, “Just who does everyone want to host the Oscars? You guessed it, Frank Stallone.”

What is interesting is how close to the mark many fans got, perhaps without knowing the Academy was reportedly already talking to Holland. A double-bill with his equally worshiped girlfriend Zendaya was also popular. “[T]hose kids have fun on press tours, if they bring that energy you’re set,” offered one poster.

Another popular suggestion was Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and 2010 Oscars hosting vet Steve Martin, but as previously reported, they’re apparently not interested.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards will air March 27 on ABC.

