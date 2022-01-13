COVID conflict: Critics Choice Awards rescheduled for same March 13 date as UK’s BAFTAs

Lee Morgan/The CW

Nominees are going to have to choose between which awards show to attend this March 13, as the COVID-delayed Critics Choice Awards (CCA) has rescheduled to the same date as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) celebration.

The uptick in Omicron cases prompted the change.

In a statement, Berlin said, “We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate…”

CCA president Joey Berlin explained to The Hollywood Reporter of the conflict, “Our choice is to do a show on March 13 or not do a show.” Berlin noted several issues with broadcasting windows and available venues in Los Angeles led them to the new date.

Berlin explained to the trade that organizers of the BAFTAs, “were really gracious” about the situation, and explained that due to the timezone difference, the CCAs would stage a breakfast for L.A.-based BAFTA nominees so they can attend the UK-based awards show via satellite.

As previously reported, Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards live from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. on CW and TBS.

Belfast and West Side Story lead this year’s Critics Choice Awards film contenders with earned eleven nominations each; HBO’s Succession leads the pack on the TV side with eight.

