In Brief: ‘Life Goes On’ getting NBC sequel series; Pete Davidson checks into ‘The Home’, and more

NBC has gone all-in on a sequel to the former ABC drama, Life Goes On, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, from All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro, will center on Martin’s Becca Thatcher, “now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown,” according to THR. Life Goes On, which ran on ABC from 1989-1993, was a groundbreaking series and featured the first network show to feature a regular character who had Down syndrome — portrayed by Chris Burke…

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has been tapped to star in the upcoming horror thriller The Home, according to Deadline. Davidson will play Max, “a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets,” according to the entertainment trade. While investigating the building’s “forbidden fourth floor,” he uncovers “connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child,” the outlet reports…

Actor Richard Burgi has been fired from CBS’ daytime drama The Young and the Restless for what he claims was his inadvertent violation of the show’s Covid policy. The Desperate Housewives and General Hospital alum said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories that he, “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s Covid policy” by following the CDC’s recent recommendation of a five-day isolation period, according to Deadline. He said he was unaware of the show’s a 10-day isolation policy. The 63-year-old actor said he was visiting family “back East” over the holidays when he tested positive for COVID-19 around Christmas. Guiding Light actor Robert Newman will take over Burgi’s character Ashland Locke beginning in February…

Monarch, the Fox country music family dynasty series starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Variety. Monarch was originally meant to premiere on Sunday, January 30, immediately after the NFC Championship game on Fox. It would then shift to Tuesday nights beginning February 1 for the remainder of its first season. Instead, the show will now debut as part of the network’s the fall 2022 schedule. Monarch follows America’s “first family” of country music, including mother Dottie Cantrell Roman and father Albie Roman – played respectively by Sarandon and Adkins — as well as daughters Gigi Taylor-Roman and Nicolette “Nicky” Roman and son Luke Roman — portrayed by Anna Friel, Beth Ditto and Joshua Sasse — whose dynasty is threatened by “uncomfortable truths from the past”…

The NBC drama Chicago PD was suspended on Wednesday after a number of positive COVID tests, including cases in Zone A, which includes the cast and those who directly interact with them, according to Deadline. Another Chicago drama, Chicago Fire, also paused production last Wednesday and is reportedly slated to resume filming today. Chicago Med has remained in continuous production. The three shows all film in Chicago, using separate crews…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.