John Mayer helps rescue Bob Saget’s car from LAX while remembering the late comedian

After the tragic news broke Sunday that Full House star and comedian Bob Saget had died, his friend John Mayer paid tribute to him Monday with an emotional post, and followed it up with another one on Tuesday. But on Wednesday, John did something that only a true friend would do: He went to the airport to retrieve Saget’s car.

In an Instagram Live video, John and comedian Jeff Ross, another friend of Saget’s, narrate their journey to LAX, where, Ross says, “We went to four floors, looking for it, trying to figure out where he parked and of course, he parked right by the entrance. He’s Bob Saget, he’s got rockstar parking.”

“This is the only time in my life I’ve been honored to help out a friend at LAX,” John laughed, revealing that they had to pay a $250 parking ticket to get the car. “The parking company was, let’s just say, unreceptive to the idea that we were helping out a friend who’s no longer with us,” he noted.

“They were like, ‘If it was [John] Stamos‘ car, we would let you go,'” Ross joked.

The two also became emotional as they remembered their friend, with John saying, “Bob’s effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people, because…we don’t have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order, in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us.”

“We are just a couple of stars in the galaxy of Bob Saget’s loved ones,” John added, saying that even though he’d known Saget for 15 years, he was still “the new guy.”

Both men urged fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at srfcure.org in Saget’s memory. Saget lost his sister to the disease.

