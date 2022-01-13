Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged and, of course, it was anything but traditional.

MGK, real name Colson Baker, revealed that the proposal went down on Tuesday “beneath the same branches we fell in love under.”

“‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” the rocker wrote along side a video showing off the stunning ring he proposed with on Megan’s hand.

“I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he explained.

Megan also announced the exciting news, sharing a video of the moment MGK got down on one knee.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she began in the caption. “We asked for magic We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” the Jennifer’s Body star continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

“…and then we drank each other’s blood,” she added. “1.11.22.”

Megan, 35, was previously married to Brian Austin Green, who she shares three children with. MGK, 31, has no prior marriages and has one daughter.

