Obituaries

Peggy Martin Atlas, 96, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Spring or Summer. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Rosie Marie Hairston, 81, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Starlett Merricks Hedrick, 68, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at County Line Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 also at County Line Christian Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Hedrick family.

Gloria Hodge, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Bobby Gene McFadin, 89, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Hulet Williams “Monty” Montrief, II, 50, of Whitsett, North Carolina, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, in Martinsville. The visitation will be Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Roer J. Morrison, 91, of Chatham Rd., Martinsville, Va, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairhaven Memorial Park, Spencer, Va. Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Then he will lie-in-state at Mt. Olivet United Holy Church, 246 Cabell St., Martinsville, Va., between the hours of 4 until 8 p.m. All other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, the Reverend James and Sara Morrison, 1410 Mountain Rd., Martinsville, Va. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Clara Elizabeth Goodman Pickurel, 76, died Friday, January 7, 2022. A memorial event will occur in Martinsville, in the spring, date to be announced. Myrtle Beach Funeral Home is in charge.

Lucy Johnson Pilson, age 93 of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Pilson Family.

Mark Richards, 65, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

George Richard Rumley, 87, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Genevieve Via Stone, 95, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Stone family.