New daily cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in district

The Virginia Department of Health shows no new deaths in the district due to COVID19.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 212, followed by Franklin County with 134, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 72.

Henry County has had 491 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 311, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 140.

Franklin County had 102 new cases, Henry County had 91, there were 42 in Martinsville and 31 in Patrick County.

In total, Henry County has had 8,599 cases followed by Franklin County with 8,308, Patrick County 2,791, and Martinsville with 2,656 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 220, Martinsville is at 204, Franklin County is 160, Henry County is 159, and Patrick County is at 113.

In the state, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry County is 48%, Franklin County 47%, and Patrick County 40%.

The district has had 22,354 total cases, 1,132 hospitalizations and 518 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,334,198 cases, 45,598 hospitalizations and 15,785 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 63 million COVID-19 cases and 844,565 deaths. Worldwide there have been 317 million cases and 5.5 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.