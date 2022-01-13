Horsepasture Ruritan Club meets today

Thursday, Jan. 13

Horsepasture Ruritan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and to install officers for 2022.

Friday, Jan. 14

Rock Castle Ramblers band at Spencer-Penn Center at 6:15 p.m. $5 admission.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Mount Vernon Baptist Church food pantry from 9-11 a.m. 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

Brunswick stew from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club. $8 per quart. Order by calling 276-638-4869.

Monday, Jan. 17

In observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the City Municipal Building and

administrative offices along with Constitutional offices will be closed Monday, January

17th. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant

operations) will continue on their normal schedule. There will be no bulk, or brush pick-up on Monday, January 17th. Normal garbage pick up will continue.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Host family interest meeting for Martinsville Mustangs ball players, 7 p.m. at The Ground Floor, uptown Martinsville.

Friday, Jan. 21

Opening Reception, 5:30–7:30 pm, Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, Our Living Past, Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic and Tara Compton. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance by January 18 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Piedmont Arts exhibits through March 12 featuring Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians, Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia. Exhibits will be on display through March 12. Free admission.

Basic contractor licensing class from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at P&HCC. Call 276-656-0260.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar at 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, $10 at twcp.net.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.