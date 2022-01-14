‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ announces tribute to former host Bob Saget

Friday, January 14, 2022
By staff
ABC

On Sunday evening, Bob Saget will be memorialized by one of the shows that made him a household name, America’s Funniest Home Videos

The long-running show, currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, will open on Sunday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time with a tribute to Saget, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room last Sunday. He was 65.

On AFV‘s YouTube page, which featured a preview of Sunday’s tribute, Saget was called, “the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world.”

“Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob,” the post continued.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

