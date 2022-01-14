In Brief: ‘Degrassi’ going to HBO Max; NBC jumps in with ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot, and more

HBO Max is moving forward with Degrassi, the latest iteration of the beloved teen drama franchise, according to Variety. The 10-episode series will follow “the painful high school experience of self-discovery by following a group of Toronto students and faculty coping with events that both bring them together and tear them apart.” Degrassi is set to debut in 2023. In the meantime, HBO Max will stream all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, beginning this spring…

NBC has given a pilot order to a reboot of Quantum Leap, the 1990s sci-fi series, which starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell, the network announced on Thursday. The reboot is set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Bakula, vanished after stepping into the Quantum Leap accelerator. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Bakula is not attached to reprise his role in the new Quantum Leap, but has discussed possibly getting involved, according to Deadline. Bakula’s co-lead on the original series, Dean Stockwell, died in November at age 85…

The Producers Guild of America has postponed the 33rd Producers Guild Awards due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the guild announced on Thursday, according to Deadline. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 26 but will now take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Guild will work closely with government officials and health experts to protect all staff and attendees of the ceremony. At this time, attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster, if eligible, and they must also provide a negative COVID-19 test. The new PGA Awards date now places it the same weekend as the Writers Guild Awards, which are set for March 20. The Directors Guild Awards are currently set for March 12…

David Ramsey is returning to the Arrowverse. The actor will reprise his role as Arrow’s John Diggle/Spartan in the upcoming drama Justice U, currently in development at the CW, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the logline for Justice U, “After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow.” Ramsey will direct the pilot should The CW opt to move forward with the script…

Epix has renewed its drama series Godfather of Harlem for a third season, the network announced on Thursday. The series follows the true story of Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson — played by Forest Whitaker — who, after serving 10 years in jail, returns to his hood to find it run by the Italian mob. Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Lucy Fry and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy also star. The show’s third season will consist of 10 episodes, with production set to begin in New York this summer…

