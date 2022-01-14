Jake Gyllenhaal recalls awkward first meeting with Brad Pitt

Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA

Even the biggest celebrities can get starstruck when meeting their idols for the first time, and Jake Gyllenhaal recently recalled a disastrous run-in with Brad Pitt.

It didn’t help that the meeting took place while Gyllenhaal was filming 2002’s The Good Girl, which featured “a lot of racy scenes” with Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

“I remember putting my hand out to shake his and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, ‘Well, you have another one. It’s all right,’” the Spider-Man: Far From Home star tells W magazine. “He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange. But, yeah — I was starstruck.”

Pitt was married to Aniston from 2000-2005. She later moved on with Justin Theroux, with whom she tied the knot in August 2015. They announced their separation in February 2018.

Gyllenhaal may also be tied to Aniston in another way. Fans have speculated that his ex, Taylor Swift referred to The Morning Show star in the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well,” which is rumored to be about the Taylor’s breakup with Gyllenhaal, according to Us Weekly.

“Now I’m weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you,” the pop star sings on the track — which fans connected to a January 2011 report claiming Jen offered Swift advice at the People’s Choice Awards shortly after her split from Gyllenhaal.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.