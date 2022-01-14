Ryan Reynolds’ “ugly” Christmas sweater helps net $850,000 for kids charity

ABC/Randy Holmes

As they say, “lemons to lemonade”: An ugly Christmas sweater that was park of a prank on Ryan Reynolds from his pals Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal back in 2018 has helped raise some $850,000 for a children’s charity.

The hideous jumper — made to look like a wearable present, complete with an obnoxious gold bow at the center — was just one of the items that Reynolds auctioned off to benefit Canada’s Sick Kids Foundation before the holidays, and now the Deadpool series star just announced the results.

“Thank you for helping this butt-ugly sweater raise over $850,000 for Sick Kids Foundation,” the star posted on his social media while “proudly” modeling it. “Turning something ugly into something beautiful is what @sickkidsvs does every day.”

Other items up for grabs were player-signed sweaters from the Toronto Maple Leafs, and to boot, Samsung Canada apparently also kicked in a $100,000 check.

