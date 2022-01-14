“These moments are precious…” On stage, Dave Chappelle regrets not texting back his “comrade” Bob Saget

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) On stage on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle mourned the loss of his friend and fellow stand-up Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday.

His comments during a performance, which TMZ said was at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club, were posted by the gossip site.

“I didn’t see Bob coming,” admitted Chappelle of the death of the 65-year-old. Chappelle noted because he got started so young in comedy, he’s unfortunately seen many former colleagues pass.

Dave mentioned Thursday night that he was “going to lay my comrade to rest tomorrow,” adding he regretted not returning a text Saget sent him before he passed.

“I was busy, it happens,” Dave said, but used it to “remind” his audience that none of us know what’s going to happen. “These moments are precious,” Dave said, to applause. “When I’m going out at night, I’m making memories. S***, I’m making history,” he said.

