Tim Allen will put on the beard again for a Disney+ ‘Santa Clause’ series

Tim Allen will reprise his role from The Santa Clause movies in a limited series for Disney+. 

1994’s The Santa Clause had Allen playing Scott Calvin, a divorced dad who has to contractually fulfill the role of Santa Claus after a mishap leads the death of the real McCoy in the line of duty. The movie was followed up with 2002’s The Santa Clause 2, and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

This time around, the Toy Story and Home Improvement vet will portray Calvin as he’s nearing retirement age as the Man with the Bag, with a family seeking a normal life.

“With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole,” the announcement teases.

The Disney+ series will re-team Allen with his Last Man Standing producer, executive producer and showrunner Kevin HenchJack Burditt, who backed Emmy winners like Frasier and 30 Rock, and the Emmy-nominated hit The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is also producing. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

