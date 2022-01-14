TV networks pay tribute to Sidney Poitier, Ciara salutes women working in the NFL, and more

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

OWN, BET and TCM are paying tribute to the late Sidney Poitier with a series of special programming.

On Sunday, the Oprah Winfrey Network will feature the Academy Award-winning actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, and his 1967 film To Sir, with Love, according to Deadline. The network will also rerun the 2015 special, Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way, featuring Poitier at a gala honoring some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of the civil rights movement.

TCM will broadcast 12 Poitier movies in a marathon block on Saturday and Sunday, February 19-20. February 20 will mark what would have been Poitier’s 95th birthday.

BET and BET Her plan tributes for February 26 as a lead-in to its live coverage of the NAACP Image Awards. That coverage includes Sidney Poitier: In His Own Words, which will trace his life from his immigrant beginnings in the Bahamas through his iconic Hollywood career.

In other news, as the NFL playoffs begin Saturday, Ciara will narrate a five-part NFL Films docuseries titled Earnin’ It highlighting the careers of some of the most powerful women working in professional football, beginning January 23 on Peacock.

“I am honored to be a part of something so special that will undoubtedly be meaningful to so many people. I am awe-inspired by their incredible stories and am grateful to be part of sharing them with the world,” the Grammy winner said in a statement. Ciara is married to Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

Finally, FX dropped an unusual teaser for the new season of Atlanta as the series shifts abroad. The clip shows cast members starring in commercials for a variety of products in Europe. Atlanta’s third season begins March 24 on FX.

