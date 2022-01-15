Armed man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, source says

Google Maps Street View

(DALLAS) — A hostage situation is underway at a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Saturday, a source on the scene told ABC News.

An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown locations took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, the source said. It is unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed.

The suspect’s sister is a known terrorist who is incarcerated at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth and he is demanding to have the sister freed, according to the source.

There is believed to be one suspect at this time, and the FBI is en route, the source said.

The Colleyville Police Department’s SWAT team responded to the area midday Saturday and evacuated residents in the immediate area.

As of 1:20 p.m. local time, the situation “remains ongoing,” the department said on social media. “We ask that you continue to avoid the area.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

