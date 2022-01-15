Winter storm warning in effect from 1AM Sunday to 7AM Monday

National Weather Service

Discussion:

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO

7 AM EST MONDAY…

The latest forecast calls for a 30% chance of snow overnight and then a 100% chance of snow and sleet before 3 p.m. on Sunday with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Finally an 80% chance of freezing rain and sleet before 9 p.m. Sunday night then all snow between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. The sun will return on Monday, but it will still be windy with gusts up to 25 mph.

WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

WHERE…Portions of south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

WHEN…From 1 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heavy snow and gusty winds, especially Sunday afternoon through Monday, may down tree limbs and cause power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

