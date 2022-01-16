State Police officer involved in shooting death in Patrick County

WOOLWINE, Va. – Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting which occurred Friday, (Jan 14) at 7:16 p.m. in the 1700 block of Milhouse Road in Patrick County.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female subject involved in a domestic dispute. A Virginia State Police Trooper and a Patrick County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. As they entered the residence, a male subject pointed a firearm at the officers. The officers told the subject to drop the firearm, and the suspect refused to comply. The trooper discharged his firearm, striking the subject.

The suspect was identified as Barry Dean Compton, 64, of Woolwine, Va. Compton died at the scene.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the trooper will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed. At the completion of the investigation, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division, will provide the evidence obtained from the shooting to the Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for adjudication.