Two killed, two wounded in shooting in restaurant parking lot

Laquon Deshawn Moss (HCSO)

On January 14, 2022, at approximately 11:05 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that several subjects had been shot at El Parral restaurant located at 670 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville, VA.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered one subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and legs. This subject was identified as Orlando Raceem Johnson, 31, of Martinsville, VA. Johnson died due to the gunshot wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that an argument ensued between several subjects on the sidewalk of El Parral. The argument culminated in Laquon Moss and Orlando Johnson producing handguns and shooting.

Laquon Moss shot Orlando Johnson multiple times. As Moss fired at Johnson, he shot a 25 year old female in the leg and a 32 year old male in the arm. Both of those subjects suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigative findings indicate that a bullet fired from Orlando Johnson’s gun struck Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville, VA killing him.

Laquon Deshawn Moss, 26, of Ridgeway, VA, has been charged with the following and is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

· First-degree murder

· Malicious wounding (2 counts)

· Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony (3 counts)

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.