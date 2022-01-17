NBA, BET and the African American Film Critics Association celebrate MLK Day

AFP via Getty Images

The NBA is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a special PSA titled, Imagine.

The clip begins with three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade saying, “Imagine changing the world by appealing to the hearts and minds of your neighbors, and answering hate with love. Imagine all that power. Now, imagine all that power in you.”

The video shows a classroom of young students watching a video of Dr. King speaking and also includes photos of the Nobel Peace Prize winner leading civil rights marches in the South in the 1960s. The PSA ends with the caption, “Honor the legacy by living it. Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

BET is honoring King’s legacy by premiering BET Her Presents… Becoming: Michelle Obama In Conversation, Monday at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Moderated by grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, Mrs. Obama discusses themes from her acclaimed memoir, Becoming. They are joined on stage by students from 22 colleges across the country for conversation about mental wellness and diversity.

Finally, the African American Film Critics Association announced the winners of the 13th annual AAFCA Awards on MLK Day Monday.

King Richard and The Harder They Fall each won four awards. For King Richard, Will Smith won Best Actor, Aunjanue Ellis won Best Supporting Actress, Saniyya Sidney won Breakout Actor, and Reinaldo Marcus Green took home Emerging Director. The Harder They Fall won Best Picture, Best Ensemble, Best Music, and Jeymes Samuel was recognized as Best Director.

Jennifer Hudson was also honored as Best Actress for Respect. The winners will be celebrated at the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards on March 2 at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles.

Here’s the full list of 13th annual AAFCA Awards winners:

Best Picture: The Harder They Fall

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall

Best Screenplay: Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Best Actor: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Breakout Actor: Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Best Ensemble: The Harder They Fall

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richard

Best Music: The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, and Jay-Z

Best Independent Feature: Who We Are

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul

