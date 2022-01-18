Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Giuliani, other Trump allies who pushed election fraud claims

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on Tuesday subpoenaed Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Elllis, who were among those who pushed claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and for GOP officials to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

The committee, which is seeking records and testimony from the witnesses in early February, also subpoenaed Trump aide Boris Epshteyn and lawyer Sidney Powell.

To date, the committee has issued nearly 60 public subpoenas for records and testimony.

