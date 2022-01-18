Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Sunny with a high near 38 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

Patchy blowing snow remains possible through midday resulting in spotty areas of reduced visibility as well as patchy snow covered roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are possible Thursday and Thursday Night as a weak storm system passes across the area. Over the weekend, especially Saturday Night into Sunday, another potentially significant winter storm looms with impactful accumulations of winter precipitation possible.

The nor’easter storm of the weekend moved further away, now located in southeast Canada. Strong gusty northwest winds will slowly diminish today as temperatures remain cold across the snow covered ground throughout the region. Canadian high
pressure will settle over the region tonight and Wednesday. On Thursday, a weak weather system will move quickly through the area bringing a small threat for additional winter precipitation. However, a potentially much stronger coastal winter storm looms for the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

