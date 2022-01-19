In Brief: ‘Game’ over for Ellen at NBC; ‘Picard’ returning March 3, and more

NBC has canceled the Ellen Degeneres game show Ellen’s Game of Games after four seasons, coinciding with the conclusion of DeGeneres’ long-running daytime talk show, ﻿Ellen, set to end in the spring after 19 seasons, according to Deadline. DeGeneres served as host and executive producer of Ellen’s Game of Games, which includes supersized versions of the most popular games from the talk show…

Paramount+ has set March 3 for Star Trek: Picard‘s highly anticipated second season, the streamer announced on Tuesday. New episodes of the Patrick Stewart-led series will air weekly after that. Picard was renewed for a third season in September. Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, have also picked up early renewals. Discovery, which kicks off the second half of season four February 10, has been picked up for a fifth installment, while Strange New Worlds, premiering May 5, scored a season two pickup ahead of its launch…

Entertainment Tonight reports F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson have been added to the cast of HBO’s The White Lotus, joining Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli and season one star Jennifer Coolidge, who’s also rumored to be returning, though HBO hasn’t officially confirmed it. The second installment, which is the follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series, will leave Hawaii behind for a new White Lotus property, rumored to be Italy. Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson; DiMarco will play his grandson; Albie Di Grasso; Hollander will play an English expat named Quentin, who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew; and Richardson will appear as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss, according to ET…

