Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Parasite' Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho drafts Robert Pattinson for sci-fi project
NewsEntertainment

‘Parasite’ Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho drafts Robert Pattinson for sci-fi project

By staff
0
6
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho has got Robert Pattinson in his tractor beam for a high-profile science fiction film for Warner Bros.

Deadline reports that Pattinson, who will be seen in March in The Batman, will star in an adaptation of an upcoming sci-fi novel called Mickey7, about, “a disposable employee sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone, dubbed Mickey8, take his place.”

According to the book’s publisher, the Edward Ashton’s novel is described as, “The Martian meets Dark Matter. The title refers to an “expendable” clone who, “refuses to let his replacement clone Mickey8 take his place” on a mission to an ice planet.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAlabama football coach Nick Saban urges Manchin to pass voting rights bill but punts on filibuster change
Next articleStarz releases trailer for sixth season of ‘Outlander’
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE