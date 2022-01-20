Thursday, January 20, 2022
A long night in Gotham: ‘The Batman’ to be the third-longest superhero film ever

By staff
Warner Bros.

The run time for The Batman, director Matt Reeves‘ forthcoming take on the Caped Crusader, has been revealed. 

The movie will run two hours and 47 minutes without credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter, making it one of the longest superhero movies ever released. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe KravitzColin Farrell and Jeffrey Wrightwill be five minutes short of three hours with credits — and presumably will include a customary comic book movie end-credits scene.

That will make The Batman the third-longest superhero movie ever, behind only Zack Snyder‘s Justice League opus, which ran 242 minutes, and the 181-minutes-long Avengers: Endgame

In fact, the new film, which debuts March 4 in theaters and on HBO Max, is longer than what many Bat-fans see as a franchise high-water mark, Christopher Nolan‘s 165-minute The Dark Knight, starring Christian Bale and for which Heath Ledger won a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for playing The Joker.

