Additional arrest made in El Parral shooting

Delano Tomaz Ross / HCSO

On January 14, 2022, at approximately 11:05 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that several subjects had been shot at El Parral restaurant located at 670 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville, VA.

Investigators discovered that a subject had taken a gun used in the shooting from the scene. An individual was captured on video taking Orland Raceem Johnson’s gun after Johnson had been shot.

The subject was identified as Delano Tomaz Ross, 44, of Martinsville, VA. Ross has been charged with possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and the willful concealment of physical evidence; both charges are felonies. Ross is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.