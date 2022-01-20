Amy Poehler “open” to hosting The Oscars

NBC/Evans Vestal Ward

Following last week’s announcement that the 94th Annual Academy Awards telecast will have a host for the first time since 2018, a number of names have been floated as hypothetical candidates and, recently, Amy Poehler was asked if she had any interest in accepting the gig.

Poehler, a four-time Golden Globes co-host along with her friend and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey, told Variety how she’d feel putting all that experience to use on the Oscars.

“Oh, I think that’s a different deal,” she said. “It’s an interesting time. So again, who knows what any of that stuff will…Everything feels like it’s truly in flux in every way.”

“I’m open to all things,” she continued. “I try to keep an open mind to all things.”

The 50-year-old Parks and Recreation vet and Making It star is currently directing the documentary Lucy and Desi, which explores the unlikely rise to fame and enduring legacy of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, whose groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy revolutionized the genre.

Poehler says the goal of the doc was to tell a love story.

“So much is made of their work and comedy, and it should be,” she says. “But I also think it is also an equal triumph to have a relationship that was the kind that they had. It is hard to maintain a working relationship, as well as a relationship with someone you love and is your partner in raising kids.”

Poehler has two children with ex-husband Will Arnett; the couple divorced in 2016, but amicably co-parent sons Archie Arnett, 13, and Abel Arnett, 11.

Lucy and Desi will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

