Thursday, January 20, 2022
Apple TV+ launching a live-action Godzilla “Monsterverse” series

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced that it’s launching a live-action TV series based on Godzilla and his other giant monster friends and frenemies, the Titans. 

The untitled series will be backed by Star Trek: Enterprise‘s Chris Black and Matt Fraction, whose Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye run is a fan favorite — and was a major inspiration for the just-wrapped Disney+ series of the same name.

The recent so-called Monsterverse movies began with the stand-alone 2014 film Godzilla. That movie was followed up by 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, which hinted at an expanded universe of other Titans.

2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters was next, followed by 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. The films earned more than $2 billion bucks worldwide.

Incidentally, those movies were co-produced by Warner Bros. with Legendary Pictures, so it’s curious that the Monsterverse series will stream on Apple TV+ instead of WB’s corporate sibling HBO Max, where the movies can currently be seen.

 

