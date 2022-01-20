In space, everyone can hear you stream: Company launching the first movie studio in space in 2024

S.E.E.

It has just been revealed where Tom Cruise‘s movie in outer space will be shot. U.K.-based Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) has announced that it’s co-producing the hush-hush film project for Cruise’s Day After Tomorrow director Doug Liman in SEE-1, the first dedicated movie studio in space.

Scheduled for completion in 2024, Axiom Space’s SEE-1 will be a fully functioning TV, film and streaming-content studio, which will couple with Axiom Station, a commercial space station that is scheduled to blast off on February 28.

The Axiom Station mission alone is another first: It will be the first fully commercial crew to join the astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS).

Axiom will first link to the International Space Station; the company says SEE-1 will join them in late 2024.

According to the company, the SEE-1 module “will allow artists, producers, and creatives to develop, produce, record, and live stream content which maximizes the Space Station’s low-orbit micro-gravity environment, including films, television, music and sports events.”

S.E.E.’s COO Richard Johnston said in the announcement, “From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring. Creating a next generation entertainment venue in space opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality.”

As reported, while Cruise’s film will be the first Hollywood production to be shot in space, it won’t be the first movie to do so: In October, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress star Yulia Peresild and director Kim Shipenko blasted off to the ISS to shoot The Challenge, a film about a mission to send a doctor into space to save the life of a cosmonaut.

