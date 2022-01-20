Tiffany Haddish shares update on plans to adopt

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tiffany Haddish is sharing an update on her plans to become a mom.

While chatting with E!’s Daily Pop, the comedian, 42, who has previously been open about her plans to adopt, shared an update about the adoption process.

“I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids,” Haddish shared in the interview published Wednesday. “I was like, ‘Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can’t just be taking kids with me.”

So when is she planning to start that paperwork? “Not right now, but maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year.”

