94th Oscars will “likely” have multiple hosts, ‘Variety’ says

While the search goes on for who will fill the role of host of the upcoming 94th Annual Academy Awards, Variety reports producers are looking for more than one set of shoes to fill.

The first hosted telecast since Jimmy Kimmel left the podium in 2018 “likely” will have multiple hosts, according to the trade, which says producers have reached out to “multiple celebrities” for “possible pairings” of emcees throughout show business’ biggest night.

The trade cautions, however, it’s early on in the process. Variety also notes the 1983 telecast, which had four hosts — Liza Minnelli, Walter Matthau, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor — was one of the most-watched in Oscars history.

By contrast, last year’s host-free ceremony — which ended with an unexpected posthumous snub of Chadwick Boseman in the Lead Actor category — drew an all-time low audience of fewer than 10 million people.

As previously reported, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently asked fans on Twitter who they’d like to see host, and preliminary discussions have already reportedly happened with Spider-Man series star Tom Holland, and with reps for Pete Davidson.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards will air live on March 27 on ABC.

