‘Critical missing’ 11-year-old boy found safe, police say

(DALLAS) — Dallas police said an 11-year-old boy who was missing for two nights and last seen wearing only shorts and socks during frigid temperatures has been found safe.

Traveon Michael Allen Griffin left his home in southwest Dallas early Thursday, around midnight, according to police.

“He may be confused and in need of assistance,” police said.

Police upgraded the missing person’s case Thursday to “critical” due to the “victim’s clothing attire and current below-freezing temperatures.”

Friday afternoon, police said in an update on social media that Traveon had been “located and he is safe.” No further details were provided.

Since he was reported missing, police had been going door-to-door looking for Traveon, and were focused on a playground and pond near the child’s home. The department had also been utilizing its mounted and canine units, drones and a helicopter. Police said volunteers were joining the search efforts

Police said in an earlier update Friday morning that they had found no new leads, though noted there was no evidence of foul play.

Officers additionally planned to visit friends’ homes and hospitals to search for Traveon, police told ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA-TV Friday.

“We will not leave any stone unturned,” Dallas Police spokesperson Sgt. Warren Mitchell told WFAA-TV Thursday. “We will check every creek, every residence in this area, every alley, every backyard, until we can find him.

Mitchell had suspected the child might be trying to hide.

“But eventually, hopefully, we’ll be able to find him,” he said.

