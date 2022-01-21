Pauly Shore said his “goodbyes” to Louie Anderson amid cancer battle

Shore, Anderson, with producer Michael Rotenberg in 1992 — Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

It appears comedian Louie Anderson‘s cancer battle may have taken a turn for the worse. Comedian and actor Pauly Shore took to Twitter to call for prayers for his friend, after visiting the 68-year-old comic and Emmy-winning Baskets actor.

“I say this with a heavy heart,” Shore wrote. “[J]ust left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes.”

Shore added, “he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers.”

A rep for Anderson told ABC Audio earlier this week that the Coming to America star is battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and had been “resting comfortably” in the hospital.

Shore addressed his comments to “comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni” — Shore’s mother Mitsi owned the iconic Los Angeles venue where Anderson and many famous stand-ups got their start.

Comedienne Kathy Griffin, who recently battled lung cancer herself, replied to Shore’s post, noting, “Pauly. So sorry. Thinkin about nights with Louis and Judy Toll. Cant laugh harder than that.”

Fans also responded, including one who urged Shore, “Please let him know that we love him,” to which the Encino Man star replied, “I did.”

