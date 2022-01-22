Sunny with a high of 36 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says the snow has ended, but snow covered roads in the region are making for hazardous travel. Light snow fell across much of the foothills and piedmont of North Carolina and into Southside Virginia late Friday evening. Snowfall was confined generally to areas east of a line from Wilkesboro, to Stuart, to Martinsville, to Danville, to Charlotte Court House and ranged from ¼ to ½ inch although Stuart reported an inch of new snowfall. Temperatures this morning were bitterly cold in the mid and upper teens and temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing this afternoon. Given the bitterly cold temperatures, conditions will be slow to improve.

Low pressure along the NC coast will move east out into the Atlantic today. Very cold and dry high pressure will settle over the region today and Sunday. Another surge of Arctic air will arrive late Sunday accompanied by mountain snow showers and another

surge of Arctic air will arrive midweek next week along with some potential for wintry precipitation. Temperatures are expected to remain below to well below normal through the end of next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: