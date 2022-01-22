Saturday, January 22, 2022
HomeDailiesSunny with a high of 36 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Sunny with a high of 36 today

By staff
0
9739
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says the snow has ended, but snow covered roads in the region are making for hazardous travel. Light snow fell across much of the foothills and piedmont of North Carolina and into Southside Virginia late Friday evening. Snowfall was confined generally to areas east of a line from Wilkesboro, to Stuart, to Martinsville, to Danville, to Charlotte Court House and ranged from ¼ to ½ inch although Stuart reported an inch of new snowfall. Temperatures this morning were bitterly cold in the mid and upper teens and temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing this afternoon. Given the bitterly cold temperatures, conditions will be slow to improve.

Low pressure along the NC coast will move east out into the Atlantic today. Very cold and dry high pressure will settle over the region today and Sunday. Another surge of Arctic air will arrive late Sunday accompanied by mountain snow showers and another
surge of Arctic air will arrive midweek next week along with some potential for wintry precipitation. Temperatures are expected to remain below to well below normal through the end of next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleNYPD officer killed, another seriously wounded in shooting
Next articleNo new COVID-19 deaths, but cases continue to rise in district
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE